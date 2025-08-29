Petrol prices likely to drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to come down from September 1, with a reduction of up to Rs3.13 per litre, ARY News reported.

Petrol Price in Pakistan- Latest Updates

According to sources, the price of petrol may fall by 61 paisas per litre, while high-speed diesel could see a bigger cut of Rs3.13 per litre.

Kerosene oil is likely to become cheaper by Rs1.57 per litre, and light diesel may be reduced by Rs2.61 per litre. Sources confirmed that the initial calculations on petroleum product adjustments have been prepared.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send its working to the Petroleum Division on 31 August, after which the Prime Minister will give final approval. If approved, petrol prices along with diesel and other fuels, will see a notable decline from the start of September.

Earlier, the federal government, on August 16, 2025, announced new petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol will remain unchanged at Rs264.61 per litre, while high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs12.84 per litre to Rs272.99.

The notification further stated that the price of kerosene oil has been cut by Rs7.19 per litre, bringing it down to Rs178.27, while light diesel has been reduced by Rs8.20 per litre to Rs162.37.

Petrol Price in Pakistan Today

Prices w.e.f 16-August-2025