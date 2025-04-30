Government reduces petrol prices for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a reduction in petrol prices, providing much-needed relief to the public, ARY NEWS reported.

According to reports, a notification has been issued confirming a decrease in the price of petrol by Rs 2 per litre.

The new petrol prices will now be Rs 252.63 per litre, down from the previous rate. Along with this, high-speed diesel prices have also been cut, with a decrease of Rs 2 per litre. The new price for high-speed diesel is Rs 256.64 per litre.

The reduction in petrol prices is expected to ease the burden on consumers amid rising fuel costs.

The government’s move comes as part of efforts to offer some relief to the masses struggling with high fuel expenses.

Petrol prices have been a point of concern for the public, but this latest price cut brings some optimism.

Earlier on April 16, 2025, the federal government announced to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight in Pakistan.

As per a notification issued here, the price of petrol has been kept unchanged at Rs254.63 per litre, effective from April 16, 2025.

The price of high-speed diesel also remained unchanged at Rs258.64 per litre.

The announcement follows a statement from Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, who said that the prices would not be reduced for the next fortnight.

Instead, he said that the benefits of declining global oil prices to consumers would be passed through uplift projects,

He said that the advantages of reduced petrol price in the global market would be extended to the masses through development projects.