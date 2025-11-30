Petrol prices in Pakistan from December 01, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has announced a reduction in petroleum prices, providing relief to consumers amid rising fuel costs. Petrol prices have been reduced by Rs2 per liter, bringing the new petrol price to Rs263.45 per liter, ARY News reported.

High-speed diesel has also become cheaper, with a cut of Rs4.79 per liter. The revised price of high-speed diesel now stands at Rs279.65 per liter.

This latest adjustment in petrol prices comes as part of the government’s routine fortnightly review aimed at easing the burden on motorists and transporters. Officials say petrol prices will continue to be monitored closely in the coming weeks, particularly as international oil markets remain volatile.

Earlier, petrol prices in Pakistan were expected to fall by Rs3.70 to Rs6.35 per liter from December 1, 2025, for the upcoming fortnight. According to official sources, the government was scheduled to announce the revised fuel prices on Sunday (today), potentially offering further relief to the public. Initial calculations indicated a reduction of Rs3.70 to Rs6.35 per liter across various petroleum products.

Sources suggested that petrol prices might drop by Rs3.70 per liter, while high-speed diesel could see a cut of Rs4.28 per liter. Kerosene oil was estimated to decrease by Rs0.73, and light diesel oil by Rs6.35 per liter.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is expected to submit its pricing summary to the Petroleum Division tomorrow. The Petroleum Division and Ministry of Finance will then forward their recommendations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final approval.

The revised fuel prices will take effect from Monday, December 1, 2025.