Petrol prices in Pakistan from February 16, 2026

ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has announced an increase in petroleum product prices, ARY News reported.

Petrol has been raised by 5 rupees per litre, while diesel rates have jumped by 7 rupees and 32 paisa per litre.

According to the Petroleum Division, the new prices will take effect immediately. Officials said the decision was made after reviewing domestic fuel trends, global oil rates, and overall market conditions in Pakistan.

Under the revised rates, petrol will now cost Rs258.17 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) will be priced at Rs275.70 per litre.

The Petroleum Division explained that movements in international oil prices, local supply challenges, and rising demand were key factors behind the increase. Authorities emphasized that petrol and diesel prices are reviewed regularly to balance fiscal requirements with consumer needs.

Officials added that any future adjustments will be announced after the next scheduled fortnightly review.

Earlier Forecasts of Drop in Petrol Prices

Earlier, petrol and other petroleum product prices in Pakistan were expected to increase by up to Rs6.55 per litre from February 16, 2026.

According to details, the price of petrol was likely to rise by Rs4.39 per litre, while high-speed diesel was expected to increase by Rs5.40 per litre.

Sources further indicated that kerosene oil could see an increase of Rs4 per litre, whereas light diesel oil was likely to go up by Rs6.55 per litre.

Official sources said the initial work on the price revision had been completed. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) was scheduled to forward its price recommendations to the Petroleum Division on Sunday.

Following approval by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Petroleum Division was set to formally announce the revised prices for consumers across Pakistan.

Pakistan ‘Submits’ 5-Year Petroleum Levy Collection Plan To IMF

On December 18, 2025, Pakistan submitted its projections for petroleum development levy collections over the next five years to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the submitted documents, the climate support levy will also increase by Rs2.5 per liter starting July 1, 2026.

The IMF report includes year-on-year estimates of petroleum levy collections.

For the current fiscal year, collections are projected at Rs1,468 billion, while for the next fiscal year, the estimate stands at Rs 1,638 billion. Projections for the fiscal year 2027-28 are Rs1,787 billion, 2028-29 at Rs1,989 billion, and 2029-30 at Rs2,212 billion.

Historical data included in the report shows that petroleum levy collections stood at Rs1,220 billion in the previous fiscal year, Rs1,019 billion in 2023-24, and Rs580 billion in 2022-23.

The documents further note that the current levy on petrol is Rs 79.62 per liter, while high-speed diesel carries a levy of Rs 75.41 per liter. The climate support levy of Rs2.5 per liter is applied separately to both petrol and diesel.