Petrol Prices in Pakistan from November 1, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced new petrol prices and other petroleum product rates, which will be effective from November 1 to November 15, 2025, according to an official notification.

As per the notification, petrol prices have been increased by Rs2.43 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs265.45 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel rates have also risen by Rs3.02 per litre, with the revised price set at Rs278.44 per litre.

Officials said the revision in petrol prices reflects fluctuations in global oil markets and aims to align domestic fuel costs with international trends. The government urged consumers to stay informed about the updated petrol prices and plan their fuel usage accordingly during the first half of November.

The notification also highlighted that the adjustments in petroleum products are part of regular revisions to ensure fair pricing and to manage the impact of global oil price changes on local consumers.

How Taxes and Levies Impact Petrol Prices

Pakistani consumers are paying hefty taxes and duties on petroleum products. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how these charges add up.

According to a document acquired by ARY News, for petrol, taxes and duties amount to Rs101.49 per litre, including a petroleum development levy (PDL) of Rs75.52 per litre, a newly introduced climate levy of Rs2.50 per litre effective July 1 (today), a freight margin of Rs6.98 per litre, an oil company margin of Rs7.87 per litre, and a dealer margin of Rs8.64 per litre.

The ex-refinery price of petrol stands at Rs165.30 per litre. For high-speed diesel (HSD), taxes and duties total Rs95.74 per litre, comprising a PDL of Rs74.51 per litre, a climate levy of Rs2.50 per litre, a freight margin of Rs2.09 per litre, an oil company margin of Rs8.00 per litre, and a dealer margin of Rs8.64 per litre. The ex-refinery price for diesel is Rs177.24 per litre.