Petrol Price in Pakistan- Effective March 1, 2026

ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has announced new petroleum prices, confirming an increase in both petrol and high-speed diesel prices, an official notification issued on Saturday.

Under the revised rates, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs. 8 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs.266.17 per litre.

High-speed diesel has also become more expensive, with an increase of Rs.5.16 per litre. The new price of diesel now stands at Rs.280.86 per litre.

Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to increase from March 1, 2026

Earlier on Friday 27 February 2026 ARY News reported that Petrol and other petroleum product prices in Pakistan are expected to increase by up to Rs6.88 per litre from March 1, 2026.

According to details, the price of petrol is likely to rise by Rs4.58 per litre, while high-speed diesel is expected to increase by Rs4.73 per litre.