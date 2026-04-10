Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to drop by Rs80 per litre

Islamabad: Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are expected to decrease by up to Rs80 per litre following a drop in global oil prices triggered by a ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

The prime minister has issued special instructions after the decline in international petroleum prices, directing relevant ministries to ensure that the benefit is passed on to the public.

Official sources stated that initial work on the price revision has been completed, and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is set to forward its recommendations to the Petroleum Division.

However, the final decision on revised petrol and diesel prices will be announced only after approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

If approved, the new prices are expected to take effect from April 11, 2026.

It is important to note that following recent record increases in petroleum prices, both federal and provincial governments had already introduced relief packages for various sectors, including motorcyclists, rickshaw drivers, goods transport operators, public transport services, and farmers.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Huzaifa Rehman on Wednesday said that work is underway to provide relief in petroleum prices following directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to ARY News, the minister said the prime minister has issued instructions to immediately reduce petrol and diesel prices and ensure that the benefits of declining global oil prices are passed on to the public.

He stated that the earlier increase in petroleum prices was made with a “heavy heart,” adding that the prime minister is fully aware of the financial difficulties faced by citizens.

Rehman further said that special measures are also being introduced to control inflation following the likely reduction in fuel prices.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in profiteering after price cuts.