Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to drop from December 1

ISLAMABAD: Petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to decrease by Rs3.70 to Rs6.35 per litre from December 1, 2025, for the upcoming fortnight.

According to official sources, the government will announce the revised fuel prices on Sunday, potentially offering relief to the public. Based on international market trends, preliminary calculations indicate a reduction of Rs3.70 to Rs6.35 per litre in various petroleum products.

Sources said petrol prices may drop by Rs3.70 per litre, while high-speed diesel could see a reduction of Rs4.28 per litre. Kerosene oil may decline by Rs0.73, and light diesel oil by Rs6.35 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is expected to forward its pricing summary to the Petroleum Division tomorrow. The Petroleum Division and the Ministry of Finance will then submit their recommendations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will give the final approval.

The revised fuel prices will take effect from Monday, December 1, 2025.

After the expected adjustment, petrol may be priced at Rs261.75 per litre and high-speed diesel at Rs280.12 per litre.

In the previous fortnight, the government raised diesel prices by Rs6 per litre, while petrol prices remained unchanged.

Separately, on Thursday, the Senate was briefed by the Petroleum Division on the additional petroleum levy imposed for road construction, including the total amount collected so far and the purpose of the surcharge, ARY News reported.

According to the details submitted, the government imposed an extra levy of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 7 per litre on diesel starting April 16, specifically to generate funds for road-building projects.

The Petroleum Division informed the Senate that from April 16 to September 30, a total of Rs 66.13 billion was collected from consumers under this additional levy. Officials confirmed that the surcharge continues to be charged as part of petroleum prices.