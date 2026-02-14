Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to increase from February 16, 2026

ISLAMABAD: Petrol and other petroleum product prices in Pakistan are expected to increase by up to Rs6.55 per litre from February 16, 2026, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to details, the price of petrol is likely to increase by Rs4.39 per litre, while high-speed diesel is expected to rise by Rs5.40 per litre.

Sources further indicated that kerosene oil may see an increase of Rs4 per litre, whereas light diesel oil is likely to go up by Rs6.55 per litre.

Official sources said the initial work on the price revision has been completed. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is scheduled to forward its price recommendations to the Petroleum Division on Sunday.

Following approval by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Petroleum Division will formally announce the revised prices for consumers across Pakistan.

If approved, the new prices will be: petrol at Rs257.56 per litre, high-speed diesel at Rs273.78 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs179.80 per litre, and light diesel oil at Rs160.96 per litre. Under this proposed revision, diesel prices will take effect from February 16.

Officials said the decision was taken after reviewing petrol rates, domestic fuel trends, and overall market conditions in Pakistan over the past two weeks.

The Petroleum Division stated that movements in petrol prices, supply factors, and demand conditions were carefully assessed before deciding to maintain existing fuel rates.

Authorities confirmed that the new prices will remain in force until Feb 28, adding that any future revisions will be made after the next scheduled review.

Officials reiterated that petrol rates in Pakistan are reviewed on a fortnightly basis to balance consumer relief and fiscal requirements.