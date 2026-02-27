Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to increase from March 1, 2026

ISLAMABAD: Petrol and other petroleum product prices in Pakistan are expected to increase by up to Rs6.88 per litre from March 1, 2026, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to details, the price of petrol is likely to rise by Rs4.58 per litre, while high-speed diesel is expected to increase by Rs4.73 per litre.

Sources further said that kerosene oil may witness an increase of Rs6.88 per litre, whereas light diesel oil is likely to go up by Rs5 per litre.

Official sources said that initial work on the price revision has been completed. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is scheduled to forward its recommendations to the Petroleum Division on Saturday.

Following approval by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Petroleum Division will formally announce the revised prices for consumers across Pakistan.

If approved, the new prices will remain effective from March 1 to March 15, 2026.

Officials said the proposed revision was formulated after reviewing international petrol prices, domestic fuel trends, and overall market conditions over the past two weeks.

They added that fuel prices in Pakistan are reviewed on a fortnightly basis to strike a balance between consumer relief and fiscal requirements.

Earlier, Oil refineries and oil marketing companies (OMCs) across Pakistan were accused of petrol adulteration by allegedly mixing industrial solvents into petroleum products, sources revealed on Monday.

According to the sources, local refineries and OMCs are engaging in the practice to maximise profit margins, compromising fuel quality and consumer safety.

Products originally intended for industrial use — particularly for the paint and rubber industries — are reportedly being blended with motor gasoline. This practice not only reduces fuel quality but also leads to significant losses in government revenue, as solvents are exempt from the petroleum levy (PL).