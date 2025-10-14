Petrol prices in Pakistan set to drop from October 16

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products are likely to drop by Rs. 6 to Rs. 10 per litre in Pakistan.

According to details, the Government of Pakistan will announce the new prices of petroleum products tomorrow, and the public may receive some relief.

In line with trends in the international market, initial working have been prepared, under which the per litre prices of petroleum products may fall by up to Rs.6 to Rs.10.

Sources say that the price of petrol may drop by Rs.6.10 and high-speed diesel by 97 paisa per litre. Similarly, the price of kerosene oil could drop by Rs2.75, while light diesel oil may fall by Rs.1.64 per litre.

Sources claim that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send its working of petroleum products to the Petroleum Division tomorrow. Subsequently, Petroleum Division and the Ministry of Finance will dispatch their recommendations to the Prime Minister, who will give the final approval of the prices.

The new prices of petroleum products will come into effect from Thursday, 16 October 2025.

Masses were denied relief in fuel prices as the Pakistan government revised upward the freight margins on petroleum products.

According to official documents, the freight margin on high-speed diesel has been fixed at Rs6.19 per litre, with an additional 32 paisa per litre increase in the extra margin.

On petrol, the freight margin has been raised by Rs2.04 per litre, bringing the total to Rs8.69 per litre.

For kerosene, the margin has been revised to Rs7.83 per litre after an increase of 2 paisa.

In addition, the government continues to impose heavy levies on petroleum products. A Petroleum Levy (PL) of Rs78.02 per litre on petrol and Rs77.01 per litre on diesel remains in place, alongside a carbon levy of Rs2.50 per litre on both fuels.