Petrol price likely to decrease from October 1

ISLAMABAD: The petroleum products prices in Pakistan are likely to decrease from October 1 amid a significant drop in the international market, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to details, the federal government is expected to announce a significant reduction in petrol prices on September 30, the sources said.

They added that the petroleum products prices are likely to decrease by Rs 1 to 3 per litre. The diesel prices may also drop by Rs. 3 per litre as the new prices will be in effect from October 1.

The federal government is considering relief after global oil price drop as Brent crude oil prices slashed by US$0.50 to $72.27/barrel.

The sources reveal that the Prime Minister’s approval will be sought before announcing the new prices on September 30.

Earlier on September 15, the government reduced the prices of petroleum products, providing some relief to consumers across the country

The price of petrol was by Rs 10 per litre, while diesel saw a reduction of Rs 13.6 per litre.

In addition, the price of light diesel has been lowered by Rs 12 per litre, and kerosene prices have been reduced by Rs 11 to Rs 15 per litre.