Petrol prices likely to drop by Rs 40/ litre

ISLAMABAD: The price of petrol is likely to drop by a massive Rs 40 per litre in Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is committed to provide relief to the inflation-hit Pakistani nation.

Sources said that the Ministry of Finance is awaiting the final approval from the Caretaker Prime Minister for the reduction of petrol and diesel prices.

On October 1, Petrol price came down by Rs 8 per litre in Pakistan after a two-month hike and set at Rs 323.38 per litre.

According to details, the rate of petrol was reduced to Rs 323.38 per litre with a decline of Rs 8 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was dropped by Rs11 per litre to Rs318.18 whereas Kerosene oil prices reduced by Rs 7.53 per litre to Rs 237.28.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Sept 15, the government made a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices after making tall claims of providing relief to the masses.

A massive hike of Rs26.2 per litre was made on petrol and the new price would be Rs331.38 per litre. Moreover, Rs17.34 was jacked up on diesel and the new price would be Rs329.18 per litre.

Within a month, the caretaker government hiked the petrol price by Rs58 per litre and diesel by Rs56 per litre.