Petrol prices likely to rise in Pakistan for February 2026

Petroleum products’ prices are likely to rise in Pakistan from February 2026, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, petrol may see a marginal reduction, while all other petroleum products are expected to become more expensive. High-speed diesel is likely to increase by up to Rs9.47 per litre.

Sources said petrol prices could be reduced by up to 36 paisa per litre from 1 February 2026.

However, kerosene oil is expected to become costlier by Rs3.69 per litre, while light diesel oil may see an increase of up to Rs6.95 per litre.

Sources further said that the initial working on petroleum product prices has been finalised. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) will forward the pricing summary to the Petroleum Division on 31 January.

Following the prime minister’s approval, the Petroleum Division will announce the new prices. The revised rates will remain in effect until 15 February.

In the last fortnight review, the federal government of Pakistan decided to keep petrol prices and diesel rates unchanged.

According to an official notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the petrol prices announced 15 days earlier would continue to remain in force, while diesel rates would also remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

Officials said the decision was taken after reviewing petrol rates, domestic fuel trends, and overall market conditions in Pakistan over the past two weeks.

The Petroleum Division stated that movements in petrol prices, supply factors, and demand conditions were carefully assessed before deciding to maintain existing fuel rates.