PM Shehbaz announces petroleum prices cut amid global decline

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a reduction in petrol price for the next fortnight to pass on the benefits of declining global oil prices to consumers.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister said, “Today is the 15th day of April and petroleum product prices will be announced for the next fortnight”.

He said that it has been decided that even if oil prices increase, the burden will not be put on the people. He said that the advantages of reduced petrol price in the global market would be extended to the masse

He said that electricity prices have been reduced by Rs. 7.5 per unit, the reduction in electricity prices will benefit domestic and industrial consumers.

The Prime Minister said that reducing electricity prices was a challenge, but the government ‘worked hard’ to provide relief to the people.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif has announced multiple measures for the facilitation of the overseas Pakistanis, including revival of Green Channel.

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the Green Channel will be operationalized in next couple of weeks. He also announced establishment of special courts in Islamabad for speedy disposal of cases concerning overseas Pakistanis. He said the process of setting up similar courts in Punjab is continuing, while other provinces will also be requested to follow suit.

He said the facility of e-recording of evidence on video link in Pakistan’s missions abroad will be available. He said e-filing of cases will also be possible. He said an amendment to change the civil court procedure to prevent fictitious litigation against overseas Pakistanis will be brought immediately. The defendants will have the right to defend if court allows.

The Prime Minister also announced fixing a five percent quota for the children of overseas Pakistanis in all the federal chartered universities and degree awarding institutions. He added that 15 percent quota will be reserved in medical colleges, benefitting 3000 children of the overseas Pakistanis. He said five thousand children of expatriates will be offered skill development courses.

PM Shehbaz said the Federal Board of Revenue has been directed to treat overseas Pakistanis as filer in business activities and banking matters. He said the FBR has established a special office in Balochistan and Punjab for the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis and this facility will be further extended to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said the exemption in the upper age limit for Overseas Pakistani women for government jobs has been increased from five to seven years.

The Prime Minister said a system of registration of online sale deed, on the pattern of Punjab, will soon be established at Pakistan’s High Commission in London. He said this mechanism will be further replicated in other foreign missions of Pakistan.