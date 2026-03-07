Petrol pump employee shot dead after refusing to provide petrol in a gallon

Sialkot: A surge in petrol prices triggered a rush at petrol pumps across Pakistan, creating panic among the public. Several incidents of clashes and arguments between petrol pump staff and customers were also reported from different areas.

In Sialkot, a petrol pump employee was shot dead while another was seriously injured after armed men opened fire when staff refused to provide petrol in a gallon, police said.

According to details, the incident occurred at a petrol pump located within the jurisdiction of Haji Pura police station. Armed individuals opened fire at the pump, leaving one employee dead and another critically injured.

Police said the dispute began when petrol pump employees refused to provide petrol in an open gallon in accordance with government regulations.

Enraged by the refusal, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, one employee died on the spot while another sustained serious injuries. The suspects managed to flee the scene after the attack.

Station House Officer (SHO) Haji Pura said the suspects were identified with the help of CCTV cameras. The attackers were brothers, identified as Khawaja Haseeb and Khawaja Hassan.

A police spokesperson said authorities carried out a swift operation and arrested the main suspect, Khawaja Muneeb, while raids were underway to apprehend the second suspect.

Meanwhile, the Government of Pakistan has announced a sharp increase in petrol prices, citing rising global oil costs linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, federal ministers announced an increase of Rs55 per litre in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Under the new prices, petrol will cost Rs. 321.17 per litre, while diesel will increase from Rs. 275.70 to Rs. 335.86 per litre.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has said that the decision had been taken after oil prices surged in the international market following a widening conflict in the region.

He told reporters that the situation intensified after an attack on Iran, adding that the conflict had expanded over the past 48 hours, with Turkey and Azerbaijan also becoming involved, pushing global petroleum prices significantly higher.