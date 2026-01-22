Illegal petrol station sealed on the University of Karachi land

KARACHI: Authorities in Karachi have sealed an illegally operating petrol pump built on land belonging to the University of Karachi.

The District East took action following the complaint registered by the university administration on Wednesday, 22 January, officials said.

The petrol pump was operating without a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC), despite the permit having already been cancelled by the Deputy Commissioner East.

Officials said attempts were made to continue operating the station even after the cancellation, prompting immediate enforcement action.

The district administration stated that further legal action would be taken against those responsible for running the illegal petrol station.

It should be noted that the Sindh government had earlier taken notice of alleged encroachments on land owned by the University of Karachi.