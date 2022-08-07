Petrol pump owner offers discount on fuel in exchange of milk pouches

JAIPUR: A petrol pump owner in Rajasthan state of India is offering a discount of INR 1 on a litre of petrol and 50 paise off on a litre of diesel.

In return, one must dispose empty milk pouches and plastic water bottles at the petrol pump in Bhilwara city of Rajasthan. He has launched the unique drive to encourage people to avoid using single use plastics (SUPs).

Ashok Kumar Mundra, owner of Chhaganlal Bagtawarmal petrol pump located on Chittor Road, launched the three-month awareness campaign on July 15 and has found support from Saras Dairy – a dairy brand, district administration and the pollution control board.

“The petrol pump owner came with a proposal to create awareness against SUPs. He offered discount on empty milk pouches of Saras Dairy and water bottles. The campaign has started,” Bhilwara Collector Ashish Modi said.

The owner said nearly 700 milk pouches have been collected. Talking to an Indian news agency, Ashok Kumar said: “I am giving a rebate of INR 1 per litre on petrol and 50 paise per litre on diesel if someone brings a milk pouch of one litre or two pouches of half a litre or a one litre water bottle.”

“I initiated this campaign to create awareness against the use of plastics and polythene. I wish to see Bhilwara as a polythene- and plastic-free city because it not only harms the environment but also poses a threat to stray animals,” he added.

Mundra said his expectations have not been met as he anticipated at least 10,000 pouches in a month. “The number is quite low. Because of the monsoon season, the number of customers at the petrol pump is low. I am now planning to extend the campaign to six months,” he maintained.

At present, the pouches and bottles are being collected at Mundra’s petrol pump and dumped at a nearby place owned by him. These are later handed over to the dairy.

Vipin Sharma, MD of Bhilwara Dairy, a unit of Saras Dairy, said the scope of the campaign could be extended if Mundra proposes.

Comments