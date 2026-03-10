Petrol stocks: Digital system for real-time monitoring launched

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Islamabad has introduced a digital system to monitor petrol stocks at 145 fuel stations across the city in real time.

An option to track fuel pump transactions has been added to the City Islamabad App. Petrol stations are now required to upload daily stock details, and failure to do so will result in action against the pump owners, according to district officials.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon stated that the initiative aims to ensure immediate monitoring of petroleum product stocks, allowing shortages to be addressed promptly.

Earlier, Pakistan’s energy sector received its first shipment of crude oil since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after US-Israel, Iran conflict.

Concerns over an immediate petrol shortage in Pakistan have begun to ease as fuel shipments start arriving at Karachi’s Port Qasim.

According to port authorities, a gasoline-laden vessel has already docked at the FOTCO Terminal. The ship, MT Nave Atropos, arrived carrying 50,000 metric tonnes of petrol.

Two additional fuel tankers are expected to reach Karachi shortly. The vessel MT Spross Two is scheduled to arrive at 8:30pm today with a cargo of 55,000 tonnes of petrol. Meanwhile, another tanker, MT Sea Clipper, is due to dock on 11 March at noon, bringing 34,000 tonnes of petrol.

Port officials further stated that a vessel arriving from Fujairah is already anchored at Port Qasim, while another ship carrying fuel has departed from Oman and is heading towards Pakistan.