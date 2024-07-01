Petroleum dealers announce countrywide strike on July 5

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has announced a countrywide strike on July 5, against the government’s decision of 0.5% advance tax, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) chairman, Abdul Sami Khan, stated that talks are scheduled with the government in Islamabad on Monday, but if they fail, the petrol pumps will be shut down across Pakistan as planned.

Expressing his concern over the advance turnover tax, he said that the strike may be extended beyond a day if necessary.

The chairman urged the government to withdraw the tax immediately as it will make impossible for the petrol dealers to run their businesses.

Yesterday, the federal government increased the petrol price in the country by Rs 7.45 per litre for the next fortnight.

The Finance Division has officially issued a notification, fixing the new price of petrol at Rs265.61 per litre, Rs7.45 up from the previous Rs258.16 per litre, burdening the inflation-hit public.

Similarly, high-speed diesel (HSD) will now be available for Rs277.45 per litre, Rs 9.56 up from the previous rate of Rs 267.89 per litre.

It is important to mention here that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government proposed a 33 percent increase in the petroleum levy on petroleum products.

Similarly, the proposal sought a 50 percent increase in the levy on high-octane, light diesel, and ethanol has been increased. After approval of the proposal, Rs 50 would be charged on per litre high-octane, light diesel, and ethanol.