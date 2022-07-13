Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has announced a nationwide strike on July 17 and demanded the government fix the dealers’ margin by 6%, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The petrol dealers threatened to observe a nationwide strike on July 18 if the government fails to fulfil their demand of fixing the dealer margin at 6%.

The association said that the minimum wage of an employee has reached Rs25,000 and prices of other commodities were also increased. The dealers said that the margin should be increased up to 6% due to the increase in the expenditures.

Moreover, banners having the strike call and demands of the PPDA were posed at the petrol pumps of different cities. The government has not contacted the PPDA office-bearers to seek withdrawal of their strike call so far.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government hinted at reducing petroleum products prices for the first time after coming into power. The federal government is likely to decrease the petrol price up to Rs8 per litre.

