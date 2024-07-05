Petroleum dealers end strike after talks with govt

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association announced the end of their strike and the reopening of petrol pumps across the country, ARY News reported.

The association leader, Abdul Sami Khan said that they would go on strike again, If their demands are not met. Abdul Sami Khan said that there is no groupism among petroleum dealers,.

He said that the government’s decision to impose a tax of Rs 1 million petrol pump is not acceptable.

“Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzaib assured us that our issues will be resolved, but our demands have not been met yet,” he added

Abdul Sami Khan said with the ending of the strike, fuel pumps will be reopened across Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Karachi is facing fuel shortage as the stock of petroleum products has run out due to the strike of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the fuel stations in Karachi and across Pakistan were shutdown on the call of the PPDA from 6 AM today.

According to sources, the supply of petroleum products from Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and other oil marketing companies’ terminals is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Oil Tanker Owners Association has distanced itself from the petroleum dealers’ strike. Railways, airports, power plants are being supplied fuel, said Oil Tanker Owners Association President Shams Shahwani.

On Thursday, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) announced that the supply of petroleum products will be ensured across the country.

PSO confirmed that its supply chain is fully operational, guaranteeing that petrol pumps would remain stocked despite the strike.