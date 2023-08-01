30.7 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Advertisement -

Petroleum Division devises pipelines safety guidelines

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division has prepared policy guidelines for security of pipelines system and forwarded to the federal cabinet, quoting sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the petroleum division has suggested various amendments in Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, OGRA Ordinance 2002, Pakistan Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code.

There are various threats to strategic infrastructure, sources said. Petroleum division sources said that there are apprehensions of oil theft from pipelines apart of likely acts of sabotage from terrorists.

“Any mishap could affect the energy supply in the country,” petroleum ministry sources said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.