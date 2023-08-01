Petroleum Division devises pipelines safety guidelines

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division has prepared policy guidelines for security of pipelines system and forwarded to the federal cabinet, quoting sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the petroleum division has suggested various amendments in Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, OGRA Ordinance 2002, Pakistan Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code.

There are various threats to strategic infrastructure, sources said. Petroleum division sources said that there are apprehensions of oil theft from pipelines apart of likely acts of sabotage from terrorists.

“Any mishap could affect the energy supply in the country,” petroleum ministry sources said.