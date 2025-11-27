Govt targets Rs 200bn through fuel surcharge for nationwide road works

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Thursday was briefed by the Petroleum Division on the additional petroleum levy imposed for road construction, including the total amount collected so far and the purpose of the surcharge, ARY News reported.

According to the details submitted, the government imposed an extra levy of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 7 per litre on diesel starting April 16, specifically to generate funds for road-building projects.

The Petroleum Division informed the Senate that from April 16 to September 30, a total of Rs 66.13 billion was collected from consumers under this additional levy. Officials confirmed that the surcharge continues to be charged as part of petroleum prices.

The division clarified that while it collects the levy, the Petroleum Division has no authority over how the funds are spent or which projects fall under its domain. Its role is limited to implementing the levy as directed by the federal government.

The Senate was further told that the government aims to raise approximately Rs 200 billion through this additional petroleum levy to finance upcoming road construction initiatives nationwide.

Earlier, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) announced a new oil and gas discovery in Sindh.

According to Mari Petroleum, the discovery was made at the Mari Ghazij CFB-1 exploration well, where drilling commenced on September 12, 2025.

The well successfully reached the Sill formation at a depth of 1,195 meters.

During testing, the well produced 305 barrels of oil per day and 3 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD).

The company further stated that successful testing was completed at a 48/64-inch choke size and 225 psi pressure.

Mari Petroleum confirmed that this is the second successful oil-producing well in the Mari Ghazij area, adding that the company holds 100% operatorship in the Mari D&P Lease.

Managing Director and CEO Faheem Haider hailed the discovery as a major achievement by the company’s geoscience team, affirming that Mari Petroleum will continue exploration efforts to identify additional hydrocarbon reserves in the region.