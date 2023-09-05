27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

UK approves updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

The UK drug regulator said on Tuesday it has approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech that targets only the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.

The vaccine, which like their other COVID shots will also be sold under brand Comirnaty, has been approved for use in individuals aged 6 months and above, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

MHRA’s approval for the shot follows the European regulator’s clearance last week.

Besides Pfizer-BioNTech, other vaccine makers Moderna and Novavax have also created so-called monovalent versions of their shots that target only the XBB.1.5 subvariant of the virus.

While the U.S. expects to deploy all three vaccines in the fall season, the UK plans to deploy the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for the autumn immunization campaign.

XBB.1.5 was the most dominant variant globally earlier this year, which led the regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to select it as the target for coronavirus vaccines.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.