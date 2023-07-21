PFSA employees caught red-handed receiving bribes

LAHORE: Three employees of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) were caught red-handed while receiving bribes for issuing reports and recruitments, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a crackdown on PFSA employees involved in illegal activities, three workers were allegedly caught red-handed receiving bribes for issuing reports and recruitments.

According to the probe documents, the accused employees underwent polygraph tests on the basis of an internal intelligence report. The accused PFSA workers were found guilty in the cases.

The accused workers have been handed over to the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) for further action.

The probe documents revealed that a naib qasid and drivers were caught in the crackdowns, while, suspicions were raised about the involvement of some other employees in illegal activities.

The documents also revealed that Rs1 million was received as a bribe for the recruitment of naib qasid’s post.

A few days ago, a Customs officer – who was arrested along with others on corruption charges, has allegedly admitted to give 160 tola of gold to please his seniors.

The Customs officers who had been arrested in a mega corruption case a few days ago made revelations before the investigators.

The investigators claimed that an arrested Customs officer used to buy gold from the bribe money to please his seniors. They added that more than 160 tola of gold was given to the senior Customs officers as bribes.

The authorities placed the accused officers on FIA’s stop list for stopping them to leave the country after the registration of the speed money case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had rounded up two Pakistan Customs officers in the mega corruption scandal.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials, the arrested Pakistan Customs officers used to take money from the smugglers for clearance of their goods from checkposts.

They were receiving Rs40 to 60 million monthly from the customs checkposts, the FIA officials said and added that a mega corruption scandal has been registered against the customs officers at the FIA anti-corruption circle.