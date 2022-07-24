PFUJ announces new office-bearers after elections

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has announced its new office-bearers after holding elections for the new tenure, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Afzal Butt and Arshad Ansari have been elected unopposed as the president and secretary-general in the PFUJ elections, whereas, ARY News Chief Reporter Sindh Lala Asad Pathan was elected as the finance secretary.

The polling was conducted at a local hotel in Lahore today in which the voters elected the finance secretary and federal executive committee (FEC) members.

Naeem Hanif, Khursheed Abbasi, Salim Shahid and Syed Bukhari Shah were elected as the vice-presidents. Abdul Rauf Maan, Ayub Tarin, Liaquat Ali Khan and Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry were elected as the assistant secretary-general of the journalists’ union.

Moreover, the journalists elected 25 FEC members in the PFUJ elections. The newly-elected PFUJ President Afzal Butt said that the union will assist journalists on all levels across Pakistan by resolving their issues.

Lala Asad Pathan said that they fought for the rights of the journalists. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and other politicians congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the PFUJ.

