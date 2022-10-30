PFUJ denotes world day over crimes against journalists to Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has denoted the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists to Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The international day to highlight crimes against journalists annually observed on November 02.

Arshad Sharif, a renowned journalist, was shot dead in Kenya by the local police on last Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway. The official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” said that an investigation was underway.

PFUJ in a statement said that black flags will be hoisted on press clubs across Pakistan against the tragic incident that claimed the life of the distinguished media person.

“All reporters and anchorpersons of all television channels will tie black armbands while performing their professional duties,” according to the PFUJ statement.

“The guests at television shows will also tie armbands while attending TV programs,” the journalists body added.

Comments