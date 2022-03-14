PFUJ thanks CEO ARY Salman Iqbal for raising salaries of employees

KARACHI: A delegation of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has met President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal and thanked him for raising the salaries of the employees.

The PFUJ delegation was led by its president Shehzada Zulfiqar along with the vice-president Lala Asad, Afzal Butt, Mazhar Abbas, Faheem Siddiqui, Khursheed Tanveer and others in which they conveyed thanks to Salman Iqbal for the pay raise.

During the meeting, the PFUJ demanded the President and CEO of ARY Digital Network include outpatient department (OPD) services to the health insurance of the media workers.

The ARY Digital Network’s President & CEO assured the PFUJ delegation of providing OPD services to the media workers after accepting their demand.

He said that they consider PFUJ as the flag-bearer of press freedom and it is the prime responsibility of the owners of the media houses to increase the salaries of their employees besides resolving their issues.

Earlier in January, following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to the corporate sector to increase the salaries of their staff, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal had announced a pay raise for lower-level employees.

