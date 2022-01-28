PGA: ‘Squid Game’ becomes first non-English show to bag nomination

Producer Guild Awards announced the nominations for its 33rd edition on Thursday, South Korean series ‘Squid Game’ is the first-ever non-English show to grab the nomination.

Smasher hit South Korean survival drama created by streaming giant Netflix is the first-ever show in a language other than English to stand a chance of winning the prestigious accolade in the ‘Best Episodic Drama’ category.

12 years in the making. 12 days to become a worldwide phenomenon. Thank you to the Producers Guild of America Awards, who has nominated #SquidGame for the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama. 📺🦑 pic.twitter.com/FGyhXbKPQR — Squid Game (@squidgame) January 27, 2022

Netflix’s dystopian drama ‘Squid Game’ is in the race with Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’, HBO’s ‘Succession’, and Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone’.

Moreover, another set to look forward to is nominations of Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures, running for it are Todd Black (Being the Ricardos), Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas (Belfast), Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger (CODA), Adam McKay, Kevin Messick (Don’t Look Up), Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve (Dune), Tim White, Trevor White, Will Smith (King Richard), Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner (Licorice Pizza), Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Roger Frappier (The Power of the Dog), Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick … Boom!), and Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger (West Side Story).

Visit our website for the complete list of today’s nominees: https://t.co/G55mt9sdeC 🎞 For members, we remind you that final ballots for film + TV categories has been extended to March 8, and final ballots for Children’s, Short Form + Sports Programs will close February 10. 🎞 pic.twitter.com/1s2Pk8v1nR — Producers Guild of America (@producersguild) January 27, 2022

For Danny Thomas Award of outstanding producer of episodic television comedy, seasons 3 and 4 of Cobra Kai are fighting against season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and first and second part of Hacks and Ted Lasso respectively.

Significantly missing from these nominations were ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘House of Gucci’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘The Lost Daughter’, ‘Drive My Car’, and ‘No Time to Die’.

Moreover, Award-winning actress and singer, Rita Moreno will receive the 2022 Stanley Kramer Award.

2022 ceremony for Producer Guild awards is slated for March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in California.

Comments