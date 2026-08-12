PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday allowed the experimental activation of a coal power plant in Kohat, addressing a petition filed against the station’s construction, ARY News reported.

A two-member division bench, comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Khursheed Iqbal, heard the petition challenging the construction of the coal plant.

The petitioner argued that the plant was built near a residential area, pointing out that an existing cement factory has already been causing severe environmental pollution for a long time.

The petitioner warned that the new plant would further multiply pollution levels and trigger various health diseases among residents.

In response, the court ordered a survey to assess the health problems of people living near the coal power plant.

The court directed the Health Department and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to jointly conduct the survey.

Furthermore, the court ordered the Secretary of Health and the EPA to submit a detailed report in court following the evaluation.

The detailed verdict will be issued after the health survey report is submitted.