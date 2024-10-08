PHC directs govt to challenge KP house sealing in Islamabad High Court

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed KP government to challenge sealing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad High Court.

A bench of the PHC was hearing a petition of the provincial government against sealing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad.

Advocate General Shah Faisal told the court that the KP House has been sealed by the CDA.

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that the CDA has been an autonomous body. “It is not an act of any federal institution,” the bench observed.

“KP House has been the property of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad,” AG said. “All provinces have houses in Islamabad, not only the KP House,” provincial government lawyer further said.

“Mr. Advocate General we are on your side over the matter. The action has been taken by an autonomous body, which is regulatory authority there,” CJ Ishtiaq Ibrahim said.

“Federal government’s which order has affected you” Justice Waqar Ahmed questioned.

“The house is not your government’s, it belongs to the people of the province,” Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said. “Shutting down the house a province is utterly wrong,” Justice Ibrahim further said.

“The CDA is a local authority, you challenge its act in the Islamabad High Court (IHC),” chief justice said. “Can you challenge any act of the PDA in IHC,” the court questioned the government lawyer.

“It is not our jurisdiction, you take back the petition and challenge the CDA’s action in the Islamabad High Court,” the bench told provincial government counsel.