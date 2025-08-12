PHC halts appointment of new opposition leaders in NA, Senate

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday suspended the appointment of new opposition leaders in both the National Assembly and the Senate while hearing petitions challenging the disqualification notifications of PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.

A bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal heard the petitions and issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and other respondents, seeking their replies by August 15.

The court’s interim order prevents the nomination of new opposition leaders in the two houses of Parliament until further proceedings.

Three major positions held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly had been withdrawn, as the posts of Opposition Leader, Parliamentary Leader, and Deputy Parliamentary Leader have officially been declared vacant.

Read more: Three key positions held by PTI declared vacant in NA

The Speaker of the National Assembly is expected to issue a notification for the appointment of a new Opposition Leader soon.

PTI-backed independent members will also be required to submit fresh nominations for the roles of Parliamentary Leader and Deputy Parliamentary Leader.

Additionally, PTI leader Omar Ayub has been delisted from both the Public Accounts Committee and the Finance Committee following his disqualification.