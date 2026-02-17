PHC orders police to open blocked roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: A bench of the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to open the blocked roads in the province immediately, ARY News reported.

A high court bench directed the IG Police and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit their compliance report tomorrow.

The court had earlier summoned the police chief and the chief secretary while hearing a petition about the PTI protest and roadblocks in the province.

“The roads are closed for last four days, what action the provincial administration has taken to address the situation, the people are facing hardships,” the bench questioned.

Advocate General said, “You have held us responsible before the case, I am not a representative of any political party”. “We didn’t say, you are representative of a party,” the bench remarked.

Justice Ijaz Anwar said, ” entire Pakistan has been open but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is shutdown, it is against our own people”. “The motorway should not be closed at any cost”.

“How many FIRs have been registered against people,” the court questioned. Police Chief said that there were 14 points earlier, now the protest has been on six points. “Give us two days, we will tackle the situation”. “Not two days, start from today, don’t allow anyone to block roads”, the bench ordered.

The petitioner’s lawyer earlier said that the PTI workers’ protests have effectively closed movement and disrupted the inter-provincial links.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until tomorrow.