VIDEO: PhD student sells street food in India

A well-known American vlogger Christopher Lewis found a PhD student operating a street food cart in Chennai, India as video of the encounter went viral on social media.

Over the past 10 years, startups have exploded in India, with entrepreneurs who have completed higher education drawing a lot of attention on social media. Christopher Lewis claimed in the widely shared video that he found the food cart on Google Maps and chose to eat Chicken 65.

Christopher Lewis discovered the vendor’s remarkable educational history throughout their conversation. “I’m currently pursuing my PhD,” the vendor told the YouTuber.

“PhD in Biotechnology. If you Google my name, you will find my research articles,” the vendor said.

After being posted to social media, the encounter’s video swiftly gained popularity, receiving thousands of views and inspiring universal appreciation.

Numerous people highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit of Tamil Nadu students, who frequently work part-time jobs to support their families, in their comments on the motivational story.

“I don’t know why stuff like this makes me shed a tear. All the hardships but that smile and self respect. I wish be like this seller some day,” a netizen commented.