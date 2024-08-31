PHF explains why national team traveled on loans

KARACHI: Pakistan’s hockey team, once a symbol of national pride and global recognition, now faces significant financial challenges, ARY News reported on Saturday.

President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Tariq Hussain Bugti, during an interview with ARY News, voiced his frustration over the financial hurdles faced by the national hockey team, particularly due to delays from the bureaucracy.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) recently confirmed that the national team had to resort to borrowing tickets from a Chinese airline to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy in China.

PHF President, Tariq Hussain Bugti, in an interview with the BBC, revealed that this is not the first time the team has faced such financial difficulties.

Despite promises of support, bureaucratic delays have often left the team scrambling for funds at the last minute.

According to Bugti, the government showed initial support, but bureaucratic hurdles prevented timely funding.

Just two days before the team’s scheduled departure, they were informed that they needed to arrange their own travel, with a promise of reimbursement within 10 to 15 days.

Bugti pointed out that this practice of delayed funding is a recurring issue with the Pakistan Sports Board.

He also highlighted the stark contrast between the financial support provided to India’s hockey team and Pakistan.

While the Indian government invests Rs 3 billion in their hockey program, leading to a ranking of 5th or 6th place globally, Pakistan’s team, with far less support, has only recently improved its ranking from 17th to 15th place.

An official from the Pakistan Sports Board, Muhammad Shahid, assured that the team would be reimbursed as soon as the necessary paperwork for the Champions Trophy is completed.