PHF lifts two-year ban on captain Ammad Butt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has lifted the two-year ban imposed on national hockey team captain Ammad Butt, just a day after the suspension was announced.

Newly appointed ad-hoc PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani revoked the ban in one of his first key administrative decisions after assuming office.

In a statement issued on Friday following his appointment, Wani assured stakeholders of a comprehensive plan aimed at stabilising the federation, rebuilding trust and revamping team management to help restore Pakistan’s lost glory in international hockey.

Announcing the immediate withdrawal of the ban on Ammad Butt, Wani said transparency and fairness would guide all decisions during his tenure.

Wani expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for reposing trust in him and called upon all stakeholders to work collectively for the betterment of hockey in the country.

Earlier, former PHF president Tariq Bugti had announced his resignation following allegations of mismanagement during the national team’s recent tour of Australia.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Bugti said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Alongside his resignation, he had imposed a two-year ban on captain Ammad Shakeel Butt.

The controversy erupted after Ammad publicly accused team management of serious administrative failures during the Australia tour.

Speaking after returning home, Ammad alleged gross mismanagement, claiming the team was left stranded in Sydney for 12 to 13 hours without proper arrangements. He further said that upon reaching Hobart, the squad discovered that no hotel booking had been made.

“The team management told us it did not have sufficient funds to pay hotel charges,” Ammad said, adding that players were forced to prepare their own breakfast, wash dishes, clean washrooms, and do their own laundry.

“In such circumstances, what kind of performance can a player deliver?” he questioned.