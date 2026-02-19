PHF president Tariq Bugti resigns amid mismanagement allegations

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Bugti on Thursday announced his resignation following allegations of mismanagement during the national team’s recent tour of Australia.

The development came after national hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt publicly accused team management of serious administrative failures during the tour.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Tariq Bugti said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He attributed the alleged mismanagement to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), claiming that although the prime minister had allocated and released Rs25 crore for hockey development, funds for the Pro Hockey League remained with the PSB.

Bugti called on the prime minister to form an inquiry committee to investigate reports of mismanagement. “If there are allegations of mismanagement, a committee should be formed to determine responsibility,” he said.

Defending his tenure, Bugti stated that Pakistan’s world hockey ranking improved from 18th to 13th during his two-year term. “This is our accomplishment. I tried my utmost for two years to push the national team forward,” he said.

He criticised the PSB for alleged financial inefficiencies, claiming that hotel payments in Argentina were delayed and cleared only a month after the team’s return. Despite limited resources, he maintained that the federation had made necessary travel and logistical arrangements for the team.

Meanwhile, hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt has reportedly been handed a two-year suspension following his allegations.

Earlier this week, upon returning from Australia, Ammad accused team management of gross mismanagement. He claimed the team had to spend 12 to 13 hours in Sydney without proper arrangements, and later discovered in Hobart that no hotel booking had been made for the squad.

“The team management told us it did not have sufficient funds to pay hotel charges,” Ammad said, adding that players had to prepare their own breakfast, wash dishes, clean washrooms, and do their laundry.

“In such circumstances, what kind of performance can a player deliver?” he questioned.