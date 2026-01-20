PHHF making efforts to provide free surgical treatment of clubfoot in children

ISLAMABAD: Prime Hospital Healthcare Facility (PHHF), is making efforts s to provide free diagnosis and surgical treatment for children affected by clubfoot, including the organisation of specialised camps and collaboration with international surgical teams particularly in underdeveloped areas of Sindh.

First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari met Chief Executive Officer of PHHF, Dr Shahzad Shafiq Musavi, at Aiwan e Sadr and received a briefing on ongoing initiatives aimed at the treatment of clubfoot deformity in children,

The First Lady was briefed on the scale of the programme and its focus on restoring mobility and improving quality of life for affected children.

It was explained that clubfoot, medically known as Congenital Talipes Equinovarus (CTEV), is one of the most common congenital deformities and a leading cause of preventable childhood disability.

It was informed that through timely, free-of-cost intervention, PHHF has conducted over 1,621 outpatient assessments and successfully treated 252 children, demonstrating that the condition is fully treatable when addressed early and systematically.

The First Lady appreciated the humanitarian focus of the initiative and underlined the importance of sustained attention to preventable and treatable childhood disabilities.

She noted that access to timely medical care can play a decisive role in enabling children to lead dignified and productive lives.

She assured Dr Musavi of her full support for efforts aimed at eradicating this serious public health issue.

Senate Parliamentary Leader PPP, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA, and Ms. Shazia Marri, MNA, were also present during the meeting.