WATCH: Phil Salt hits Harshit Rana for three 6s, two 4s in single over

England opening batter Philip Salt got his team to a flying start in the first IND vs ENG ODI in Nagpur on Thursday.

After Jos Buttler elected to bat first, Salt went on the offensive and smashed India’s debutant Harshit Rana for 26 runs in a single over.

Phil Salt’s fiery inning helped England bring up their fifty in just the sixth over of their inning.

In his quickfire 43-run inning, Salt hammered Harshit Rana for three sixes and two fours in a single over, making it the most expensive over by an Indian debutant.

The right-handed batter launched the assault on Rana with a six off a top edge on the very first delivery of the sixth over.

The England batter drove the following delivery for a four over covers and followed it with a huge six over backward square leg.

Phil Salt dispatched the fourth delivery for another four.

While Harshit Rana delivered a dot ball on the penultimate delivery, Salt managed to end the over with another six, the third in the over.

In total, the England batter scored 26 runs off the over.

However, Phil Salt’s blitz ended on a dismal note due to a horrible mix-up with his batting partner Ben Duckett.

The incident happened in the ninth over when Salt drove a delivery of Hardik Pandya through the backward point.

After completing a couple, the right-handed batter took off for a third, however, Duckett stood at the non-striker’s end.

Seeing Ben Duckett not interested in a third, Phil Salt sprinted back to the crease, however, KL Rahul had already disturbed the stumps as he fell short of the crease.

From then on, the tourists continued to lose wickets at intervals and were bowled out for 248 in 47.4 overs.