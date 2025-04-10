WATCH: Phil Salt hits Starc for two sixes, three fours in 30-run over

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Mitchell Starc was at the receiving end as Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Phil Salt went berserk in their IPL 2025 game on Thursday.

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 saw DC captain Axar Patel winning the toss and electing to bowl first against RCB.

Mitchell Starc opened the bowling for his side, while Virat Kohli and Phil Salt opened the inning for the RCB.

The Australian quick conceded seven runs in his first over, including five wides.

However, the third over, Starc’s second, in RCB’s innings saw Phil Salt going on the attack as he hit him two sixes and three fours.

Read more: MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain in IPL 2025

The RCB opening batter started the over with a six over mid-wicket, followed by three consecutive fours, one of which came on a no-ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

Phil Salt made the most of the free-hit and top-edged the ball over the keeper’s head for a six, the second of the over.

The RCB batter hit the fifth delivery for a single, bringing Virat Kohli to the strike, who ended the over with a four off leg byes.

In total, the third over went for 30 runs, including five byes.

This also became the second-most expensive over (25 runs) ever bowled by Mitchell Starc in the IPL.

However, Phil Salt’s fiery inning came to a close when he was run out in the fourth over of their IPL 2025 game.

His dismissal sparked a batting collapse which saw RCB fall from 61/1 in 3.5 overs to 102/5 in 12.2 overs.

Tim David then played a 37-run unbeaten knock to help the side post 163 for seven on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

DC will need to chase down 164 to secure a victory in the 24th match of the IPL 2025.