Paris Olympics: Philippines double gold gymnast to get free ramen for life

Filipino gymnastics sensation Carlos Yulo has made history by clinching two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, bagging gifts from the Philippine government, local businesses, and enthusiastic fans.

The 24-year-old’s remarkable achievements have earned him a lifetime supply of ramen, a fully furnished three-bedroom property, and a slew of other incredible incentives.

Yulo’s impressive wins in the men’s floor and vault events have catapulted him to national hero status, with the Philippine government awarding him 10 million pesos (over £136,000) and the House of Representatives offering an additional 6 million pesos (over £81,000) in cash incentives.

Hagemu Sushi and Ramen Bar in Calasiao has promised Yulo a lifetime supply of ramen, not just for him but also for his supportive girlfriend, Chloe Anjeleigh.

‘To celebrate your outstanding achievement, we are thrilled to extend a special gift: FREE LIFETIME RAMEN not just for you, but also for your wonderful and supportive girlfriend, Chloe Anjeleigh.’

Other restaurant chains have followed suit, offering endless amounts of macaroni cheese and grilled chicken. Even a gastroenterologist has joined in, offering free consultations and colonoscopies for life.

“I was just hoping to perform well,” said Carlos Yulo.

“I didn’t really expect a medal… It really felt like a bonus for me.”