Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact

MANILA: The Philippines and New Zealand have begun negotiating an agreement that would allow them to deploy troops on each other’s soil, the two countries said Wednesday, as concerns over maritime tensions with China grow.

Manila has been seeking to boost defence ties in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond in the face of China’s growing confidence in asserting its claims over the hotspot South China Sea.

A first round of talks was held in Manila on Thursday between the Philippines and New Zealand’s defence departments, they said in a joint statement.

“The first round of negotiations marked an important step in strengthening bilateral defence ties between the Philippines and New Zealand,” the statement said.

The Status of Visiting Forces Agreement will provide the legal framework for both countries “to elevate their cooperative activities and conduct exercises in each other’s territories, deepening overall defence and military cooperation”, it added.

New Zealand’s ambassador to the Philippines Catherine McIntosh attended the Manila meeting, while other members of Wellington’s delegation participated virtually.

From the Philippines’ side, negotiators included officials from the department of defence, justice and foreign affairs, as well as the Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces.

Last month, the Philippine Senate ratified the same defence agreement with Japan. The Southeast Asian country has also signed similar defence pacts with the United States, Australia and has begun talks with France.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, brushing aside competing claims from several Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines, and an international ruling that its stance has no legal basis.