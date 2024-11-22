Watch: London police use helicopter to apprehend e-bike phone snatchers

LONDON: A video has surfaced showing two phone snatchers using e-bikes to steal phones from pedestrians, who were apprehended within two hours, according to police reports.

Surveillance footage captured the moment one of the phone snatchers, wearing a bandana, veered onto a pavement in central London and grabbed a phone from a pedestrian.

Additional footage, taken from a police helicopter and an officer’s body camera, showed the phone snatchers manoeuvring dangerously through traffic as they attempted to evade capture.

The suspects, believed to be in their early 20s, were later arrested by armed officers at a residential address. Authorities identified them as Parkinson and Wilson, who had been involved in a spree of thefts lasting about an hour in Westminster, Kensington, and Chelsea.

During this period, they managed to steal several phones. Police have indicated that the two men could face a combined prison sentence of over five years.

Earlier in the week, another e-bike-related theft came to light. A rider was recorded snatching a phone from a woman waiting at a bus stop, showing reckless disregard for pedestrian safety. The individual was later tracked down and detained at a youth center in Islington.

The Metropolitan Police continue to address the rise in e-bike thefts and remain committed to ensuring public safety in affected areas.

