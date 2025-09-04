Rape, murder suspect commits 'suicide' during police raid in Phool Nagar, Kasur

PHOOL NAGAR: A teenager accused of the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl allegedly committed ‘suicide’ during a police raid in the Olakh village of Phool Nagar, Kasur District, police said on Thursday.

According to Kasur police, the body of the minor girl, who had been reported missing, was found in a sack at an under-construction house near her residence. A post-mortem confirmed that she had been raped and then murdered.

Police said they received a call on the emergency helpline 15 on Wednesday evening reporting the child’s disappearance. Following the recovery of the body, District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Muhammad Essa Khan reached the scene and summoned all local Station House Officers (SHOs) for immediate investigation.

A special investigation team conducted inquiries with 25 suspects in the Olakh Bonga area. Using human intelligence and scientific evidence, police traced a 19-year-old suspect named Wasif.

SHO Phool Nagar Sadar Police Station, Raheel Khan, said that a police team conducted a raid to arrest the suspect. However, during the operation, Wasif allegedly shot himself, reportedly overwhelmed with the guilt of his crime.

The abuse of children and women is the red line of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, police said.

In line with the vision of Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, DPO Muhammad Essa Khan emphasized that cases of sexual abuse involving children and women would not be tolerated under any circumstances.