Photography banned in govt girls’ colleges 

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a ban on photography in government girls’ colleges in an effort to prevent the misuse of students’ images on social media.

According to details, the Sindh College Education Department has issued a formal notification directing college principals to strictly enforce the ban on taking photographs of students within college premises.

The move aims to curb the unauthorised circulation of students’ images on social media platforms.

The decision follows an advisory issued by the Special Secretary for Colleges, after which the Regional Director of College Education Karachi informed all government colleges through official letters.

Officials said the step was taken after receiving multiple complaints regarding the misuse of photographs taken on college campuses. The ban has been introduced to ensure the privacy, dignity and safety of female students.

The Special Secretary noted that in some cases, unauthorised photographs of female teachers and students were secretly taken and shared on Facebook, WhatsApp and other digital platforms.

In response, college principals and staff have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

Regional Director College Education Karachi, Professor Qazi Irshad, warned that disciplinary action would be taken against principals and staff found violating the ban.

It is worth noting that earlier, the Punjab government had also imposed restrictions on the use of mobile phones by teachers and students in schools, directing district education officers to ensure strict enforcement.