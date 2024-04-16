PIA air hostess case turns mysterious

Significant progress has been made in the case of seven air hostesses including the PIA air hostess arrested in Toronto, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Inquiry Committee of the Aviation Division has started an investigation to determine the persons responsible for the appointment of the air hostesses.

In this regard, the inquiry committee recorded the statements from GM Scheduling Ali Abbas, Deputy GM Qudratullah, and others.

According to sources, there has been a clear attempt in the employees’ statements to shift the blame onto each other as the arrested flight attendant’s day off was changed, despite orders not to assign duty to seven flight attendants for the Toronto flight.

An officer involved in the case has been posted in the department despite being transferred more than once earlier.

The PIA spokesperson assured that the aviation division will fully cooperate with the ongoing inquiry, and strict action will be taken against the person found involved in the findings of the inquiry committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, the Canadian authorities arrested a PIA airhostess for carrying multiple passports.

PIA steward Hina Sani, who arrived in Toronto on PK-789, was arrested as Canadian immigration authorities found multiple passports belonging to different individuals from her baggage.

It has also been revealed that seven more flight attendants were part of the crew on flight PK 789 with her. However, all of them were deemed “no-flyers” by the airline for Toronto.

The sources further disclosed that the crew obtained special permission from the deputy general manager (DGM) of Flight Services using his personal ID.