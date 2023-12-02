27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PIA aircraft escapes mid-air disaster

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: An international flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) survived an unfortunate incident after one of the airplane engines caught fire mid-air, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the initial reports, shortly after taking off from Karachi to Madina, the engine of the PIA flight malfunctioned and caught fire mid-air.

The flight captains swiftly took control of the situation, managed to extinguish the fire in the engine with a fire bottle, and after getting permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport.

READ: PIA planes escape dangerous accidents after hitting birds

All the 276 passengers who boarded the plane were safely evacuated and shifted to the hotel, meanwhile, 92 passengers returned home.

The PIA spokesperson stated that the flight will now depart from Karachi to Madina at 5 pm local time.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.