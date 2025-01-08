PIA all set to resume direct flights to Paris tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume direct flights to Paris on Friday after a ban of more than four years, ARY News reported.

This marked a significant step towards enhancing business, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

PIA spokesperson said that twice-weekly direct flights between Islamabad and Paris will commence on January 10, 2025.

The first PIA flight – PK749 – will take off from Islamabad airport at 12:00pm, with more than 300 passengers onboard.

Minister for Defense, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PIA acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khurram Mushtaq and Secretary Aviation will be present at Islamabad airport to see off the passengers in a simple ceremony.

Read More: PIA CEO makes major announcement for year 2025

PIA spokesperson said that “The Boeing 777 of PIA will depart for Paris with fully loaded as the Paris flight operations are received with warm welcome from the passengers and the next four flights are also fully booked in advance”.

The passengers of first fight will also be welcomed at Paris airport, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to launch new domestic and international flights to expand its operations, ARY News reported.

According to reports, these services will begin in January, utilizing Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 aircraft.

Starting January 20, PIA will operate two weekly flights between Sialkot and Bahrain. Similarly, a weekly flight from Lahore to Kuwait will commence on January 25.

Additionally, PIA will introduce two weekly flights between Lahore and Dammam from January 22, while one weekly flight between Faisalabad and Jeddah will start on January 20.

The airline has also announced a weekly flight between Peshawar and Karachi, set to begin on January 25. Furthermore, PIA will operate weekly flights between Sialkot and Doha starting January 21.