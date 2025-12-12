PIA and Canadian High Commission agree to boost aerial connectivity, trade

KARACHI: The national carrier Pakistan International Air Lines (PIA) and Canadian High Commission have decided to take joint measures to improve aerial contact, the PIA spokesman said, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesman, the Canadian High Commissioner on Friday called on Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Amir Hyat in Karachi.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations, trade and cultural exchange while they also principally agreed to increase investment and cultural cooperation.

The PIA CEO assured a code share and cargo agreement with the Canadian Airlines.

It is expected that the agreement will result in increase of trade volume and Pakistan Canada aerial contact.

The PIA will facilitate and provide access to Canadian products to Pakistani markets. Whereas during the meeting the PIA has been given invitation to better access to North America market.

The PIA and Canadian High Commission also agreed to joint promotion of trade and tourism.

Furthermore, Canadian High Commission will facilitate the PIA for the code share agreements in extension of its network.

The PIA spokesman said that the agreements will assist the PIA for its restoration.

Earlier, bowing down to a more than two-month protest by the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SAEP), the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced increasing the allowances of the aircraft engineers.

According to the PIA spokesman, the raise will be given in salaries this December, while the allowances will be increased starting from the month of November.

It is pertinent to mention that Aircraft Engineers stuck to their protest starting from November 2 when they refused to give clearing certificates to flights, which resulted in cancellations and the delay of hundreds of flights. They had been staging a symbolic protest for two months by tightening a protest band on their shoulder.

According to SAEP representatives, the protest was carried out over two primary issues: salary disparities as well as safety and the unavailability of spare parts.

The PIA Board of Directors (BoD) took the decision after reviewing the two-year performance of the airline in the backdrop of safety standards.

The BoD took the measure to recognize the services of the Aircraft Engineers and improve the professional standard of the national carrier.

As per the decision, the Aircraft Engineers will be given a special allowance, and the decision was also taken in view of the possible privatization of the airline.